Making the Case for Relationship Marketing

All too often I encounter organizations who do not place enough value on the importance of a consistent and responsive social media presence. This is not necessarily intentional. Many just do not know what they don’t know.



Comments


Written by centralpawebster
10 hours ago

Thank you, Martin! I appreciate your support! Good luck with your new site.
Written by lyceum
9 hours ago

Rachel,

Thanks! :) Talk to you soon again!

All the Best,

Martin
Written by skraf
11 hours ago

Interesting post. One way I often illustrate the importance of relationship marketing to my customers is by directing their attention to vendors in an open market. In my country, successful vendors in the market show a genuine interesting in helping their customers solve their challenges through the use of their product or service. This type of relationship marketing is priceless. It is what I try to teach my clients.
Written by centralpawebster
10 hours ago

Indeed. A the education of clients about what they don't know is ongoing and never ending. However, the payoff is seeing them succeed when they finally 'get it.'
Written by lyceum
12 hours ago

Rachel: As a certified networker (by the Referral Institute / Academy), I can relate to your post. Your revamped site is an inspiration for my upcoming site.

All the Best,

Martin
