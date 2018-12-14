18
As we edge closer to 2019, there are three marketing trends to keep an eye on – all in the form of content development and distribution.



Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Rachel: Is your post a long post, i.e., 1000+ words? I haven't counted the words! ;) As a pundit blogger, writing shorter pieces, it will be a challenge for me to write more of evergreen content. I will take your predictions into account, for the planning of my content creation in 2019.

I wish you a happy yuletide and a prosperous new year!

All the Best,

Martin
Written by pvariel
4 days ago

Hi Rachel,

Great share!

Indeed a great Alert to the publishing fraternity!

I fully agree to follow diligently this 3 tips in 2019

Yes, Long-form content can play a vital role in many areas including SEO.

Second in list visual is yet another important thing to note in 2019

Last but not least the sponsored posts.

yes, with the diminishing organic reach of business contents companies needs to concentrate on sponsored contents, shelling out few bugs on this will surely reap a high return.

This testimony I got from many clients and they concentrate on this.

Thanks, Rachel for sharing these vital tips to your readers.

Keep sharing

Best

~ Philip
Written by centralpawebster
4 days ago

Hi, Philip. Thank you so much for reading and for your response! Regards,

Rachel
