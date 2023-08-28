Twitter X Bookmarks – an essential tool in the vast world of social media. They may seem simple, but are actually a game changer when it comes to online interaction. Why? They play a key role in Twitter’s algorithm, influencing what content gets seen and shared. Many wonder if Twitter bookmarks are public today.



This X feature may just be the secret weapon you need to boost your social media presence and engagement. It’s similar to the Instagram saves. Now, let’s dive into why Twitter X Bookmarks matter in their algorithm.

