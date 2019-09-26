17
As I started talking about Instagram stories, I could see many puzzled faces throughout the room. They could not grasp what made them different from actual posts on Instagram. How I wished I had a slide showing the difference. (And, yes, it will be there for future classes!)
Then, we talked about Facebook stories and many admitted they have seen them but had not used them or knew how to.

So if you are unsure about what are Instagram stories here is a screenshot below from my own Instagram feed:

Notice how they are front and center in the feed and that you can view 3 Instagram stories at a time. If you click on one you can read them individually and sometimes respond if there is a poll or give them a love, like, etc.



Comments


Written by lyceum
11 hours ago

Thanks Lisa! Do you have a script/ standard text for asking for permission to repost the user’s post into a Story?
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
12 hours ago

Lisa: Thanks for your input! Do you share others Stories in similar fashion as the Repost app tool? Yes, I am still traveling. I am staying at my friend’s place in Valencia, until tomorrow. If you have some examples on real estate Stories, please send me a note / email, and I will tell my friend. Do your clients’ have any special social media / communication policy, they work accordingly to?
- 1 +



Written by Inspiretothrive
11 hours ago

I do share some with report for posts only. You don't need a tool for the stories to be shares from posts. Just the arrow button. I will email you Martin :)
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
12 hours ago

Lisa: I haven’t done many stories on Instagram, but I have done some Facebook. What is the main difference between Instagram and Facebook? I will forward to my friend who is a real estate agent in Valencia, Spain.
- 1 +



Written by Inspiretothrive
12 hours ago

Hi Martin, I'm finding the ones on Instagram work better - give you more visibility and more profile views as well as traffic to the website when you change your link up in the bio :) I've also learned you can easily share other's posts to your stories on Instagram. Great for real estate! I've just started doing them this week, stay tuned for a follow-up. Are you still travelling?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
