As I started talking about Instagram stories, I could see many puzzled faces throughout the room. They could not grasp what made them different from actual posts on Instagram. How I wished I had a slide showing the difference. (And, yes, it will be there for future classes!)

Then, we talked about Facebook stories and many admitted they have seen them but had not used them or knew how to.



So if you are unsure about what are Instagram stories here is a screenshot below from my own Instagram feed:



Notice how they are front and center in the feed and that you can view 3 Instagram stories at a time. If you click on one you can read them individually and sometimes respond if there is a poll or give them a love, like, etc.

