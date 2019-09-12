When YouTube introduced the newest version of analytics they called it the Studio Beta. They continue to make improvements and find new ways to encourage users to make the switch from Classic to Beta. The latest incentive is the new beta video uploader.
YouTube Tests a New Beta Video UploaderPosted by Ileane under Social Media
From https://www.youtube.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: profmarketing on September 12, 2019 8:31 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments