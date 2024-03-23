16
In finance, a bubble is too much money chasing assets, greater asset production and a herd mentality. In new venture plans, a bubble is too many aspiring owners and too many investors chasing the latest “next big thing,” like Google search engine, Facebook social network, or Amazon e-commerce site. In all these cases, a bust is inevitable, and everyone may lose.


