In the prologue to their 2001 revision, Hammer and Champy acknowledge that reengineering has received heavy criticism after the initial high praise; a large portion of that criticism argues that reengineering is well past its day in the sun.
Can Today’s COO Still Benefit from Hammer and Champy’s Reengineering the Corporation?Posted by Liz_062 under Startups
From https://www.process.st 5 days ago
Made Hot by: SimplySmallBiz on August 18, 2021 9:40 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments