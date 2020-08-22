16
Vote
2 Comment

How to Sell on Walmart Marketplace

How to Sell on Walmart Marketplace - https://smallbiztrends.com Avatar Posted by lyceum under Startups
From https://smallbiztrends.com 10 days ago
Made Hot by: Digitaladvert on August 22, 2020 8:47 am
Walmart is one of the world’s largest retailers. And with more and more consumers shopping online these days, getting your products on Walmart.com can be a major benefit. The process for selling on Walmart Marketplace differs from selling your products in physical Walmart stores. But this gives sellers the option to reach tons of online buyers.
You can sell a huge variety of products on Walmart.com. Walmart sellers also enjoy the freedom to manage their own shop policies, products, and fulfillment. But third-party sellers require approval from Walmart and must meet rigorous qualifications before using the platform.

If you want your products to reach a wider audience, here’s what you need to know about selling on Walmart Marketplace.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by Inspiretothrive
11 hours ago

Very interesting Martin, I didn't realize this was being done now. It sounds a lot like Amazon. I guess they are competing away. Thanks for sharing about this one. Have a great weekend.
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
9 hours ago

Lisa: Yes, the thing is to get your supply chain in place, and the flow in an efficient way, from point A to B.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company