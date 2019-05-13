Great news for any small business looking to get ahead: Salesforce Research has just released the Third Edition Small & Medium Business Trends Report, sharing data and observations from more than 2,000 small and medium business (SMB) owners and leaders from around the world. The research report digs into the challenges and goals of SMB executives, analyzes how demographics shape the SMB experience, and covers the role of technology in satisfying customer expectations.
New Research: Trends Every Growing Small Business Needs to Know
From https://smallbiztrends.com
Made Hot by: marketingvalue on May 13, 2019 10:53 am
