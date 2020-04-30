In this episode, I'll be joined by our special guest, Michelle Vandepas, co-founder of GracePoint Matrix Publishing. Michelle has made her career helping people write and publish books to help them grow their personal or business brand.



She is a leading expert for entrepreneurs who want to share what they’ve learned with the world by becoming an author. As a book coach and publisher, Michelle has worked with thousands of authors over the past 20 years to publish and promote their books and their work. She has been featured in numerous media outlets speaking about her passion for ‘purpose and profit’ and she is going to be featured in an upcoming documentary called “Wisdom from Thought Leaders" alongside the Dalai Lama and Sting.

