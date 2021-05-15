These days I see a surge of new startups as businesses seem to be recovering from the pandemic. If you are not starting one yourself, the next best thing is joining one as a partner, or as an early employee. It takes much the same preparation to make you the best entrepreneur, or the best job candidate. Of course experience is the best teacher, but you need to get the job to get the experience.
Startup Professionals Musings: 10 Tips For Entering The Startup Community This YearPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 6 days ago
Made Hot by: robinandy58 on May 15, 2021 8:09 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments