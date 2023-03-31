Some analysts argue that revenue drives growth, while others say user growth drives revenue. Both have worked. Google reached $1B in revenue within five years of incorporation, and now has a market capitalization of over $1 trillion. Twitter showed no focus on revenue in the first five years, but was able to parlay 500M users into a $53B public company, and now growing revenue.
Startup Professionals Musings: 5 Considerations For Driving Growth In A New BusinessPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 6 days ago
Made Hot by: leonesimmy on March 31, 2023 5:36 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments