As a business consultant, I see many different employee cultures, from exciting and motivational, to dysfunctional and non-productive. Company leaders, as well as front-line team members usually realize when they have a problem, but most have no idea what is possible or how to change the culture. They keep waiting for top management to somehow fix the situation.
Startup Professionals Musings: 5 Roadblocks To An Excellent Culture In Your BusinessPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: centrifugePR on February 21, 2023 6:42 am
