During all my years in business, I’ve noticed that some people seem to make their job look effortless, while others are always in a struggle, no matter how simple you thought the task should be. I’ve always wondered if some people are just that much smarter, or what some do that the rest of us can emulate, in order that we too get the best results without working so hard.
Startup Professionals Musings: 5 Ways To Make It Easier To Do What Matters At WorkPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: kingofcontent92 on May 25, 2021 6:47 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments