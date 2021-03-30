We all know entrepreneurs who have overcome adversity, like the current pandemic or personal setbacks, and achieved success. There are famous people like Walt Disney and Nelson Rockefeller, who overcame learning disabilities, and people like J. C. Penney and J. K Rowling who struggled through personal bad times before finding their true legacy.
Startup Professionals Musings: 6 Ways Dedicated New Ventures Have Mastered HardshipPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: MasterMinuteman on March 30, 2021 8:55 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments