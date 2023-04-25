Many entrepreneurs are convinced that banks are not worth the effort for startups, especially early-stage ones that still don’t have a revenue stream, or collateral to back up their financing needs. A question I get from time to time is “Can I ever expect any backing from my bank for a great opportunity?” The short answer is that some banks will help, if you do your homework.
Startup Professionals Musings: 7 Secrets To Bank Equity Funding Without CollateralPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: businessluv on April 25, 2023 7:24 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments