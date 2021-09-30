A common request I hear from aspiring entrepreneurs is for an assessment of their latest idea. I don’t even try to assess things at the idea level, since I can’t read minds. I can assess execution plans, if you have any. Yet I believe that business success is more a function of the person than the idea or the plan, so the best idea is one that is a best fit for you, and only you can assess that.
Startup Professionals Musings: 7 Ways To Get Satisfaction From Your Next New Venture
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: LoopLooper on September 30, 2021 3:59 pm
