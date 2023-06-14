Maybe it’s just me, but I sometimes feel that accountability is a rare talent in business today. In big businesses, people are quick to defer with “that’s not my department,” and even startup founders too often blame failures on the economy or the lack of investors. As an investor and advisor to entrepreneurs, I see accountability, or lack of it, as an override to even the best idea.
Startup Professionals Musings: 8 Keys To Ensuring Accountability In Your New VenturePosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 8 days ago
Made Hot by: luvhealthcare on June 14, 2023 8:26 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments