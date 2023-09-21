In my view, starting a new business has never been easier, and according to reports from the Kauffman Foundation, the numbers are here to show it. The rate of new entrepreneurs increased between 2013 and 2021, from 280 to 360 out of 100,000 of the adult population. They helped create over 5 million new businesses in 2022, a forty percent increase over the previous year.
Startup Professionals Musings: 8 New Business Keys To Success For Real EntrepreneursPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: profmarketing on September 21, 2023 10:01 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments