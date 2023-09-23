One of the biggest challenges in any business, large or small, is overcoming the natural human preference for status quo, or fear of change. It means that most team members and executives alike have a natural tendency to prefer killing innovations rather than implementing them. Even customers, while they all want the next big thing, want it to happen with minimal new learning.
Startup Professionals Musings: 9 Keys To Overcoming The Fear Of Change In BusinessPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: FutureVision on September 23, 2023 7:12 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments