If you are a budding entrepreneur looking to start your first small business, this is the article for you. Starting your very own business can be both an exhilarating and challenging time in your life. With about two-thirds of businesses only surviving for 2 years and around half going bust before the 5-year mark, it is so important that new business owners take the necessary steps to ensure the longevity of their business. In today’s article, we have a look at 5 important steps new business owners need to take in order to start a successful SME. From small business grants to planning your budget, we look at what it takes to build a successful enterprise. Read on to find out more!
The Steps to Success: What Goes Into Starting an SME?Posted by erikemanuelli under Startups
From http://bizsmallbiz.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: justretweet on February 21, 2020 3:31 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments