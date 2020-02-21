If you are a budding entrepreneur looking to start your first small business, this is the article for you. Starting your very own business can be both an exhilarating and challenging time in your life. With about two-thirds of businesses only surviving for 2 years and around half going bust before the 5-year mark, it is so important that new business owners take the necessary steps to ensure the longevity of their business. In today’s article, we have a look at 5 important steps new business owners need to take in order to start a successful SME. From small business grants to planning your budget, we look at what it takes to build a successful enterprise. Read on to find out more!

