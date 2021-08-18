If I had a million dollars, I would invest in a new business opportunity. (Yes, the entrepreneurial bug has bitten me.) Specifically, I would start my own home health care business. My rage at the home health care industry has fueled this idea.
What Would I Do With $1 Million? You Might Be Surprised!Posted by centralpawebster under Startups
From https://strellasocialmedia.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: LimeWood on August 18, 2021 7:37 am
