16
Vote
0 Comment

Why Goldfish Make Better Website Visitors

Why Goldfish Make Better Website Visitors - http://danswords.com Avatar Posted by Dan_Swords under Startups
From http://danswords.com 1 day 23 hours ago
Made Hot by: ObjectOriented on September 19, 2023 11:16 am
You have 8 seconds to grab your reader’s attention. Just 8 seconds. That’s the average time it took you to read these three sentences. Just 8 seconds. Keeping your readers engaged at your site is a never-ending task. The web is full of fly-by readers who read your headline, check out your image, and then move to the next article. (I’m guilty of that myself.)


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company