Fractional workers who offer their expertise to an organization on a part-time or short-term basis are becoming an increasingly popular component of a constantly evolving hiring landscape. As Forbes reports, on LinkedIn alone, there are more than 110,000 users who self-identify as ‘fractional’ leaders.

From an employee perspective, this type of self-employment is beneficial in that it enables people to choose who they work for, enjoy more freedom and flexibility, have a greater work/life balance, and have a more diversified career portfolio.

This growing business model is not confined to larger enterprises. On the contrary, it can empower small businesses to compete more effectively and thrive.

