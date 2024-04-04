Fractional workers who offer their expertise to an organization on a part-time or short-term basis are becoming an increasingly popular component of a constantly evolving hiring landscape. As Forbes reports, on LinkedIn alone, there are more than 110,000 users who self-identify as ‘fractional’ leaders.
From an employee perspective, this type of self-employment is beneficial in that it enables people to choose who they work for, enjoy more freedom and flexibility, have a greater work/life balance, and have a more diversified career portfolio.
This growing business model is not confined to larger enterprises. On the contrary, it can empower small businesses to compete more effectively and thrive.
The Rise of Fractional Work and its Benefits to Small Businesses
From https://smallbiztrends.com
Made Hot by: mikehartman1 on April 4, 2024 11:00 am
