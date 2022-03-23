17
Vote
1 Comment
As a lover of language, I find our everyday communication just plain lazy sometimes. While more than a dozen commonplace phrases (not including the prolific “LOL” and “OMG”) drive me nuts, I’ve narrowed my list to a select few. So, without further ado, I present my top five to you.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by bsdigital
2 hours 5 minutes ago

Here are five cringe-worthy phrases to avoid saying in the future:

1. “I don’t need your help”

2. “I think we can do this by ourselves”

3. “I don’t want to do this by yourself”

4. “Can I ask what your availability is?”

5. “Can I come by tomorrow morning?”
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company