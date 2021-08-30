This year’s National Small Business Week will take place virtually for three days. September 13, 14, and 15. There are over 30 million small businesses in the United States today.



This virtual summit will help entrepreneurs to grow and thrive in the coming year.



If you are an owner of a small business it is quick and easy to sign up online. It is FREE to do attend this virtual summit. You can pop in and out during the 3-day virtual summit online. It is not like you have to set up and man a booth for the entire 3 days (11 am – 6 pm).

