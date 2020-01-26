So it has been 18 months since I left the cubicle and began working from home. I would not change that for the world but there is another side to it.
Yes, working from home can get lonely. And yes, I do get out and visit with clients. But, it is not the same as being in an office where you see the same people day after day and spend hours with them.
The Other Side of Working From HomePosted by Inspiretothrive under Self-Development
From https://medium.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: NolanGreen on January 26, 2020 12:15 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
13 hours ago
10 hours ago