17
Vote
2 Comment

The Other Side of Working From Home

The Other Side of Working From Home - https://medium.com Avatar Posted by Inspiretothrive under Self-Development
From https://medium.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: NolanGreen on January 26, 2020 12:15 pm
So it has been 18 months since I left the cubicle and began working from home. I would not change that for the world but there is another side to it.
Yes, working from home can get lonely. And yes, I do get out and visit with clients. But, it is not the same as being in an office where you see the same people day after day and spend hours with them.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
13 hours ago

Lisa: Nice to see you companion at your home office! ;)
- 1 +



Written by Inspiretothrive
10 hours ago

Thank you Martin :) Do you have a companion at yours?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company