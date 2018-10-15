7 Tips To Test Your Idea As A Part-Time EntrepreneurPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 8 days ago
Made Hot by: LimeWood on October 15, 2018 8:33 am
Many experts will tell you that you can’t succeed as a part-time entrepreneur, as any good startup will require a 100 percent commitment of your time and energy. But not many of us have enough savings to live for a year or more without a salary, fund the startup, and still feed the family. Thus I often recommend that entrepreneurs keep their day job until the startup is producing revenue.
Who Voted for this Story
-
jnelson
-
dreamwithdeadline
-
mssux
-
lyceum
-
martinzwilling
-
Jed
-
maplesummit
-
amabaie
-
clickfire
-
amadon
-
janesheeba
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
ISMagazine
-
FastSwings
-
2010Taxes
-
Inspiretothrive
-
justretweet
-
businessluv
-
LimeWood
-
JoshRed
-
MasterMinuteman
-
deanuk
-
thelastword
-
SimplySmallBiz
-
leonesimmy
-
Copysugar
-
Webdev1
-
kingofcontent92
-
fusionswim
-
luvhealthcare
-
easkmewebsite
-
2013Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
2012tax
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
beyondexecute
-
Ziahdream21
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments
6 days ago