Cash flow is a basic survival metric for every startup. Investors check your burn rate to assess your efficiency, and project your remaining runway before you run out of money and into a brick wall. Don’t wait until you are almost out of cash before managing every dollar spent or looking for the next refueling from investors. Desperate entrepreneurs lose their leverage and die young.
Startup Professionals Musings: 5 Keys To A Viable Spending Rate And Cash Management
