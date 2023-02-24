It’s still popular these days for startup founders to operate in stealth mode, meaning no details about the idea or progress are shared with anyone until the big reveal and rollout. The common reason given is that this prevents any competitor from stealing their idea and beating them to market. In my view, this paranoid approach costs them much more than the risk of being open.
Startup Professionals Musings: 7 Incentives For Testing Your Startup Marketing EarlyPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: steefen on February 24, 2023 2:24 pm
Who Voted for this Story
-
martinzwilling
-
bizyolk
-
justretweet
-
PMVirtual
-
MarketWiz
-
advertglobal
-
Digitaladvert
-
marketingvalue
-
profmarketing
-
logistico
-
kingofcontent92
-
Webdev1
-
blogexpert
-
luvhealthcare
-
AmyJordan
-
steefen
-
2013Taxes
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
FastSwings
-
2010Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments