As a mentor to many entrepreneurs and business owners, I find that many of you have a real fear of uncomfortable interaction situations with individuals on your team, and often delay these discussions endlessly until a crisis occurs. I am often asked for ways to reduce the stress of these impending confrontations, and build up your courage in tackling the inevitable negative conversations.
6 Ways To Find Courage For Uncomfortable DiscussionsPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://www.linkedin.com 9 days ago
Made Hot by: luvhealthcare on April 27, 2023 7:53 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments